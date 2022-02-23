New Regina Spektor: Becoming All Alone

Video: Regina Spektor – “Becoming All Alone”

From Home, before and after, due June 24 on Warner.

Regina Spektor is back and asks the question we’ve all been wondering: Why doesn’t it get better with time?

Unfortunately but hardly surprisingly, she doesn’t have an answer. But she is able to provide us with a few minutes of beauty and an image of what it might be like to grab a quick beer with God.

Her first album since 2016’s Remember Us to Life is coming out this summer and she’s planning on playing some shows, including Carnegie Hall in April. You know how to get to Carnegie Hall, right?

