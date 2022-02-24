New Regrettes video: You’re So Fucking Pretty

Video: The Regrettes – “You’re So Fuccking Pretty”

The Regrettes - You're So F**cking Pretty (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Serena Reynolds. Single out now.

I’ve already whined about what a bummer it is when your favorite scrappy band takes a more mainstream turn, so I won’t go on about that anymore. I like pop music so whatever. If Lydia Night wants her band to be more Olivia Rodrigo than Joan Jett, that’s up to her. I like ’em both.

The song is sad and pretty with a stripped-down piano sound that would fit right in on SOUR. Night can still write an amazing hook: “You give a little and I fall a little too much / I give a little, I’m too late, you slip from my clutch” will get stuck in your head in the best way.

And the video is as adorable as ever. Just a sad singer, alone in a house without pants, making sad, lonely faces like a Russian figure skater.

The Regrettes: web, twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.