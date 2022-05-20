New Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers video: Girl Sports

Video: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – “Girl Sports”

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers - Girl Sports [Official Music Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by The AV Club. From the Pretty Good For A Girl Band EP, out now on Domestic La La.

Most of the time when I see a silly band name I just roll my eyes and keep scrolling. But every once in a while a silly band name will make me chuckle and click through. In the case of Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers I’m glad I did. This is great!

Maybe you should try sticking to girl sports

Some men will like it better if you didn’t talk

Don’t get me wrong you’re pretty good for a girl band

It’s kind of complicated, you wouldn’t understand.

They’re Australian so the first half of their band name rhymes with the second half when you say it like you’re in an Outback Steakhouse commercial. Chaze froys plaze!

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via punknews.