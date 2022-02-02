New Wet Leg video: Oh No

Video: Wet Leg – “Oh No”

Wet Leg - Oh No (Official Video)

Directed by Wet Leg. From Wet Leg, out April 8 on Domino.

Rhian Teasdale says, “It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs. It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3am doom scroll really gets you. For this video, we have obsessively selected our favourite bits from the comments sections across our socials, the good, the bad, the ugly and have repurposed them to make something new – it has been quite cathartic actually.”

The good, the bad, and the ugly. Never read the comments! Move to the moon and don’t read the moon comments! Seriously.

Teasdale adds, “The video was shot on the Isle of Wight at the bottom of a chairlift that you can take from the top of the cliff. The rope costume – made by costume designer Kate Tabor – weighed an absolute tonne and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot. We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a work-out class for alternative types.”

Gotta be better than virtual zumba.

