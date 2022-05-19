New Wilco video: Tired of Taking It Out On You

Video: Wilco – “Tired of Taking It Out On You”

"Tired of Taking It Out On You" by Wilco | Cruel Country

From Cruel Country, out May 27 on dBpm.

Again, not country. But that’s okay. It’s another well-crafted Wilco song.

I appreciate skronk and noize as much as the next guy, I suppose, but my favorite Wilco has always been the pretty stuff. I like to see what a band can do within the confines of a traditional pop song structure. Every once in a while a band can do something interesting with a 12-minute jam or an extended freakout — “Cowgirl in the Sand” and “Sister Ray” come to mind — but most of the time it just comes off as wanky or lazy. I prefer songwriters to get to the point. Work harder on your craft and refine it into something good. Edit.

I get that bands like to “stretch out” or whatever and that’s fine. Do what you like. But I’m happy that Wilco is promising to release a whole (double!) album full of what appears to be acoustic pop songs. That’s my jam. If this is what Tweedy thinks of as “country” that’s fine. Tomato, tomahto.

