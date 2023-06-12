Actually Surfing with the Alien

There has been increasing interest of late in extraterrestrial vehicles, those things known in a simpler day as “UFOs,” or “unidentified flying objects.” Now they are “UAPs,” “unidentified aerial phenomena,” which is arguably a fuzzier term in that while an “object” implies a physical thing, and “flying” is a description of what that thing is doing, “phenomena” can be something less definitive, like a cloud (not that a cloud isn’t a thing, but it is certainly more vague than something that might be called a “flying saucer”), and aerial simply indicates that it is in the air, as in that cloud just being, well, a cloud. What’s more, the Pentagon has established the “All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office,” which is certainly a mouthful of words that is sufficiently vague while being somewhat hubristic: is the Department of Defense going to “resolve” a UFO?

Earlier this week, a man who is apparently a “decorated Air Force veteran,” with the decoration somehow providing more credibility to him—not to in any way under-respect someone who has served meritoriously in the defense of our freedom, but in this case a “professor who has spent the last 20 years spending his days wandering around Groom Lake, Nevada, and nights monitoring telescopes and radar arrays” might seem more legit—filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General, claiming the government has obtained “partial fragments” and “intact vehicles” of “non-human origin.”

Cue the “da-da-duh” music and subsequent gasp.

Which got me to thinking about the golden record written about a couple weeks back being carried by the Voyager spacecraft titled “The Sounds of Earth” with the artist on the label indicated as “United States of America, Planet Earth.”

In addition to the record, there is a stylus to play it. And the protective cover of the record is inscribed by what are glyphs that provide instructions on how the recording can be played. As the Jet Propulsion Laboratory puts it, the drawing of the record and the stylus has “Written around it in binary arithmetic. . . the correct time of one rotation of the record, 3.6 seconds, expressed in time units of 0,70 billionths of a second, the time period associated with a fundamental transition of the hydrogen atom.”

The notion is that no matter what the alien is, they’ll know about that “fundamental transition of the hydrogen atom,” and I must confess that even though I am not an alien, I wouldn’t have the foggiest notion of what “0,70 billionth of a second” is, nor why the JPL uses a comma in that number rather than a decimal point (which leads me to understand my limited understanding of mathematics to boot).

In Close Encounters of the Third Kind we learn that the five tones Re, Mi, Do, Do, Do, So, with the second Do being an octave below the first, are a communicative greeting for and to aliens. This is worked out by Claude Lancombe, played by François Truffaut, although one would imagine that Maria, played by Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music, would have made short work of the whole thing (although the translation would have been “drop of golden sun, what I call myself, female deer, female deer, a needle pulling thread,” which might lead one to think that the aliens are surrealists). (And it does occur that were Denis Villeneuve really as clever as is generally thought, he would have cast Andrews in Arrival as the linguist rather than Amy Adams.)

Let’s speculate that the government actually has objects of “non-human origin.” Further, that among the space detritus is found some sort of thing that is the alien analogue to the Golden Record, including instructions, albeit one that uses helium, the second most-common element in the universe, rather than hydrogen, the first, as the metric, perhaps because the species likes to float around and speak in a high-pitched voice.

For our species, music consists of things like harmony, melody and rhythm. Back in the day of Pythagoras (6th century B.C.), updated by Kepler 22 centuries later, there was the idea of musica universalis, or more commonly known as “Music of the Spheres,” which has it that there is a universality of sounds that are created by all of the orbs within it.

As Shakespeare wrote in The Merchant of Venice:

There’s not the smallest orb which thou behold’st

But in his motion like an angel sings,

Still quiring to the young-eyed cherubins;

Such harmony is in immortal souls;

But whilst this muddy vesture of decay

Doth grossly close it in, we cannot hear it.

And that last phrase—“this muddy vesture of decay”. . . “we cannot hear it”—makes me wonder about music as a universal.

What you think is melodious may, to me, sound cacophonous. And to something that comes from a galaxy far, far away—the Star Wars cantina scene Jizz performance notwithstanding—may be repulsive vibrations.

And what if that “non-human origin” object is played by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office?

Would the sky suddenly be filled with disco lights as in the ending of Close Encounters or would the performances of the aliens sound stranger to our Western ears than the Pygmy girls’ initiation song or the Azerbaijani bag pipes on the Golden Record sound to them (and, arguably, us)?

We like to think that music is universal. But is it?

When I used to play Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere at maximum volume up in my room, my mother would stand at the bottom of the stairs and yell, “Turn down that noise!”

One person’s music is another’s racket.

And just think of the potential sensory apparatus of something from a UAP.

Let’s face it: musical appreciation is not only somewhat individualistic, but probably species-dependent, John Williams’ musical genius notwithstanding.