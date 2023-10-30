Ars longa, vita brevis, more or less

One of the collaborations that has become pretty much a part of antiquity is the art created for records (generally for LPs and then possibly adapted from the 12 x 12-inch canvas of the album cover to a 7 x 7-inch version for the 45, though not always).

Consider, for example, the cover of The Velvet Underground and Nico, created in 1967 by Andy Warhol. Arguably that banana theme was carried over by Warhol to his work for the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers album art (1971).

In 1967 the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released with an incredibly crowded cover that was executed by Peter Blake and Jann Haworth. The band (the Beatles, not Pepper) had been introduced by Blake and Haworth by a gallery owner, Robert Fraser.

Fraser was to introduce them to Richard Hamilton. I would (and do) argue that Hamilton was more important as an artist than Warhol as he actually created Pop Art in 1956, with a collage he created, “Just What Is It that Makes Today’s Homes So Different, So Appealing?” No Pop and Warhol might have simply continued with Bonwit Teller window displays. (Hamilton also made a major contribution to the world of art through his curation of a retrospective of the work of Marcel Duchamp at the Tate in 1966.)

Hamilton created the art for The Beatles (a.k.a., The White Album). What’s more, he suggested the name for that album. Hamilton recalled that he’d been paid some £200 for his work on the album. The album that has subsequently racked up sales of some 24 million copies. (McCartney is known to be thrifty. This takes it to a whole new level.)

After something of a hiatus, art is back with the Beatles and the release of “Now and Then,” a song partially written and recorded by John Lennon in 1979, which, through the wonders of AI technology and the continued existence of McCartney and Starr, has been fully written and recorded by the members of the band. Guitar work from George Harrison was added to the mix to make it the full suite of members even though he’d reportedly called the original Lennon recording “fucking rubbish.” Well, as the old phrase has it, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” and for Beatles fans, “Now and Then” is fucking treasure.

The song will be released on a single backed by a new mix of “Love Me Do,” the 1962 debut single for the band that was released in the U.S. in 1964 and hit number one. It only reached 17 in the U.K. (For those fascinated by fun facts, here’s one: there were three versions that were eventually released (thanks to compilations for the first and third) and in each version there is a different drummer: Pete Best, Ringo, and Andy White.)

“Now and Then” is also on 1967-1970, a re-release of a compilation.

The song is sufficiently important for the engagement of artist Ed Ruscha for the cover artwork. Ruscha has been creating art for approximately the same time the Beatles have been recording music (or one could say “longer,” given that “the Beatles” hasn’t been actually recording since the band disbanded in 1970). Ruscha works in an array of media, with one of his more well-known works being Every Building on the Sunset Strip, a book of photographs of buildings on the. . . .

(The Beatles never played the Strip. The Doors had its start there.)

Not surprisingly, before Ruscha became a full-time artist he worked at an ad agency, which undoubtedly put him in good stead when he began creating word paintings, paintings of, yes, words. Among the words painted are Steel, Desire, News, Brews, and now, Now And Then.

But there’s one thing about this commission that is a bit curious.

Right now there is an exhibit of Ruscha’s works—more than 200 pieces created from 1958 to the present—at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. (It will run until January 13, 2024.)

The name of the exhibition:

ED RUSCHA/NOW THEN

To quote the title of one of the paintings on display: Oof.