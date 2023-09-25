Camrys, Cornflakes and Superfans

Back in the days of yore—or 2017—the music industry revenues, according to investment firm Goldman Sachs—were pie-sliced like this:

$26 billion live

$30 billion recorded

$6 billion publishing (which it defines as “Revenue collected by music publishing companies, which act as agents for songwriters and composers, collecting and distributing royalties on their behalf.” So when you read about musicians selling their catalogs, it means that those royalties no longer are funneled their way, and the big organizations that consequently own those rights probably invest via firms like, well, Goldman Sachs.)

The people at Goldman Sachs are seemingly bullish on the sorts of returns that can be garnered in the years to come, as this it what they project for 2030:

$38 billion live

$80 billion recorded

$12.5 billion publishing

As you can see, the increase in live performance is the least gain, 46%. Of course, these reckonings were made prior to Taylor Swift’s tour. Publishing is a 108% increase. And recorded music rises 167%. Of course, “recorded music” doesn’t mean just physical media. Clearly, that’s merely a fraction of the total take, which is clearly dominated by streaming, which, Goldman Sachs says has grown 2.5 times since 2017, from 950 billion on-demand streams to 3,359 billion streams.

But those involved in this space aren’t necessarily busting out the champagne because (1) the revenue per steam is down 20% over this period and (2) the average revenue per user is down 40%.

But these billions of dollars certainly aren’t chump change.

So what’s the means by which the industry can keep the lights on, especially the growing streaming segment?

There is what producers of everything, from cereal to cars, do: raise prices.

Lisa Yang, head of the European Media and Internet Research team at Goldman Sachs, who contributed to the investment firm’s “Music in the Air” report, noted the recent streaming service prices increases, and wrote, “We believe that such price increases are not just a one-off, and we would expect the industry to work towards implementing price increases on a recurring basis, especially in an environment of higher inflation.” While central banks have done a reasonably good job of restraining inflation, odds are good that those bumps in billing will continue because, well, that’s just the way the world works.

But there is another element that can come into play, which is taking advantage of—assuming it can be considered to be that and not just an economic normative aspect—“superfan,” particularly those in the 18 to 34 year-old age bracket: if the total cohort of people spends $152 on music per year, the 18 to 34 group spends $163. While that 9% may not seem like a big deal, it is worth noting that that group accounts for 23.1% of the U.S. population, so if that is used as a basis for the global figures, that is a lot of 9%.

Or, in the Goldman Sach’s math, “a $4-billion opportunity.”

“Superfans”?

Luminate, a music data analysis firm, characterizes them as early adopters, which is good, but then there are a couple other aspects that sound odd, if not somewhat creepy.

That is, 43% “like to participate in the community of fandom” that the musicians provide, which is certainly OK: if the musician wants to create a club, then let the members have at it.

However, some 59% of people in this group “would like to connect to artists on a more personal level.” To be sure, there is certainly a range of what that may mean, but if the community of fandom is insufficient, then. . . .

Anyway, the point that Goldman Sachs makes regarding superfans is that—surprise, surprise—they are undoubtedly willing to pay more for streaming, and the way that streaming works, everyone pays the same.

According to Yang, “Listening to a 31-second song by an independent artist, a full 3-minute song by a popular artist, and 5 minutes of the sound of rain are all treated equally.”

Were the companies to get more clever and determine ways that this sense of enhanced artist connection could be identified, then they could get more out of the pockets of superfans, so perhaps that 9% could be multiplied.

“The team projects that monetization of superfans could add $2 billion of incremental revenue for streaming platforms by 2027 and $4 billion by 2030, representing a 16% boost to paid streaming revenues.”

A billion here. A billion there.

According to Goldman Sachs Research, “There should be strong appetite from superfans for the opportunity to lean closer to their favorite artists through their steaming platform.” One suspects that if there isn’t a “strong appetite,” these people would be more than moderately peckish.

But the researchers admit, “Still, it make time, and a number of iterations, to find the right new product offering to make this approach successful.”

One suspects that all of these iterations, the slicing, dicing and ricing of big data, would end up having their own pecuniary pluses for those concerned, even if they aren’t the golden ring. There is little doubt that they’ll get there.

What’s somewhat—admittedly naively—sad about this is that music is being treated exactly like cornflakes and Camrys.

What may be overlooked in all of this, however, is the upside potential of the sound of rain. . . .