Change & Harmony

“Give me some music; music, moody food Of us that trade in love.”—William Shakespeare, Antony and Cleopatra

Once upon a time, Glorious Noise had a tagline on the homepage:

“Rock and roll can change your life.”

For those who were of the age of reason in September 1956—when Elvis appeared for the first time on the “Ed Sullivan Show”—and for those of us who have come later, rock and roll certainly had the ability to change our lives. But what is certainly the case is that the change is of more emotional than cognitive.

We fall in love with someone—whether age 13 or 31 or any other digit. We then (1) share a certain song with that someone or (2) finding that the love is unrequited somehow find a song that describes the heartache that we are feeling. Ideally, (2) gives way to (1). But in either case, the music is an external connection the likes of which we are unlikely to otherwise make. Realize that there is the combination of both lyrics (more often than not) and music, with the lyrics working on our (somewhat) intellectual side and the music appealing to our (metaphysical) heart.

As Heraclitus put it some 2,500 years ago, “There is nothing permanent except change.” So as time goes on, the effect of some music may stay with us (semi-permanent), but then new music comes into our lives, as do new people, which then can result in a new connection.

For those who are in long-term relationships, there is (a) the music that was there at the inception and (b) a series of new performances that supplement the original.

But it is essential that one is open to the potential that can occur. “Rock and roll can change your life.” This doesn’t mean that it indubitably will. It can. Assuming that you are open to it. Otherwise it may simply have a good beat and be easy to dance to.

Still, for those who are open to it, the situation is one where there is a certain transcendence to the ordinary day-to-day. Music, not necessarily just rock and roll, potentially becomes charged with more than what might otherwise seem likely. And because it isn’t likely, and because it is hard to explain, it becomes special. Certainly there is music that simply passes through us without any notable effect.

Think of it like a scout trying to make a fire with dried tinder and flint and steel. As the flint is struck by the steel there is a blossoming of sparks. But the sparks continue to shower until one of them makes the connection with the ready fuel and the flame sprouts into being.

All of this has romance embedded within it.

That said, it is somewhat disconcerting to reconcile that the music industry, that which brings us (generally speaking) the music that changes us, the music that we fall in love to, the music that defines us in many ways, is no different than the industry that brings us F-150s.

According to the Global Music Report 2023 from the IFPI, which is trade association for the global recording industry, the industry, and it is an industry, had a good year in 2022, with revenues of $26.2-billion, 9% year-over-year growth.

$26.2-billion.

While that is certainly a lot of money, ironically enough, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, Americans were expected to spend just shy of that figure–$25.9-billion—for this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

One of the first recorded references to Valentine’s Day was not written by a scribe for Hallmark, but by Geoffrey Chaucer in the 15th century (circa 1478), in “The Parliament of Fowls,” which reads, in part:

Saint Valentin, that art ful heigh on lofte,/Thus singen smale fowles for thy sake

Yes, even the birds sing of love.

But nowadays the birds generally go unnoticed.

To get music we need musicians. And when we look at the $26.2-billion (again, realize this is a global number) it might seem as though musicians are doing all right for themselves as they bring the music.

Stats from ZipRecuiter (let’s face it: even bands place ads for members) have it that the highest annual average salary for a musician is found in the state of Washington: $57,397. The lowest is in North Carolina: $34,439. The median is $44,309.

Here’s something to consider: according to the Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement, in 2021 (latest figures) the median household income was $70,784.

And so here we are. Sure, there are musicians for whom $44,309 is analogous to the change found beneath the couch cushions.

But by and large, the change, the love, the emotion, the feeling, the resonance comes from those who are likely to be doing what they do, or have done, because of those very same things.

“The hidden harmony is better than the obvious.”–Heraclitus