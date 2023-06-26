“Coo, coo, ca-choo”

Music written for its own independent existence has long been a part of motion pictures. That is, there are soundtracks composed especially for movies, but there are other songs that are used as part of the soundtrack that were written to stand on their own. By and large, these additional songs were used primarily to give the characters a reason to dance. Sometimes there was a Bing Crosby croon to set a scene, which was then used in Elvis movies. But still, it was mostly dancing, especially in beach movies.

Arguably, the most significant change occurred in 1983 with the release of Lawrence Kasdan’s The Big Chill. In this case, the music—and there is an abundance: “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (Marvin Gaye version), “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Tell Him,” “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Theme from Raiders of the Lost Ark” (Kasdan, along with George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, wrote the screenplay for that movie), “Good Lovin’,” “Strangers in the Night,” “Theme from J.T. Lancer,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “My Girl,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Quick Silver Girl,” “The Weight,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (Aretha version), “In the Midnight Hour,” “I Second That Emotion,” and “Joy to the World”—is so fundamental to the plot that it is almost a character onto itself. It isn’t simply to add background to the scenes; even when there is dancing (e.g., the kitchen scene to “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg”) it is more organic than is typically the case in movies. (Presumably when Kasdan pursued his MA at University of Michigan, the proximity to Motown was influential.)

There is a bit of music that wasn’t written for a movie that has fundamentally become part of how the movie remains in memory: “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel in the Mike Nichols movie The Graduate. It is so entwined with that film that people probably mistake Anne Bancroft’s character’s name for the actual name of the movie.

The song wasn’t written for the 1967 film per se. Nichols had become a fan of Simon & Garfunkel and asked them for a new song to be included in the movie, as well as the ability to include some incidental and other (i.e., “The Sounds of Silence”) in it. Simon told Nichols that he was too busy with touring and whatnot to write a new song, but he had one titled “Mrs. Roosevelt” that might fit the bill. Nichols, being a clever man, recognized something that could potentially fit to his advantage: metrically scanning the names “Roosevelt” and “Robinson” he found that they both have the same number of syllables. So he asked Simon if he’d be willing to modify is song. And the “Hey, hey, hey” became movie—and music—history. (“Mrs. Robinson” went on to be used in movies including Forrest Gump and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. As Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City has just been released it is worth noting that he used Simon’s (sans Garfunkel) “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” in The Royal Tenenbaums. And Edgar Wright’s 2017 Baby Driver uses, no surprise, “Baby Driver.”)

A couple years back Simon sold his music publishing catalog to Sony for an estimated $250-million. As he is 81 now, he probably figured it was a good time to cash out in that regard.

Although the accountants, lawyers, managers, and other appropriate people have worked this out, Simon has sold, for an undisclosed amount of money, his artist royalty stream as well as his neighboring rights income stream to BMG. Which essentially means that whenever a Simon and Garfunkel song is played (radio, TV, streaming service, bar, etc.), BMG gets the royalty share that would have otherwise gone to Simon. Apparently Garfunkel still gets his piece of the action.

BMG’s Thomas Coesfeld said, “This is a significant transaction. Our ability to secure this deal demonstrates once again that BMG provides the best home for the greatest artists.” Doesn’t it simply mean that Simon figured that he could get a “significant” amount of money for BMG and that it could chase the pay for the plays of that music.

Of Simon’s 14 studio albums, Still Crazy After All These Years from 1975 is the only one to hit number one. Surprisingly, Simon and Garfunkel produced only five studio albums, two of which, Bookends (1968) and Bridge Over Troubled Water (1970) managed to reach number one. The soundtrack album for The Graduate (1968) was also number one. Of the duo’s 28 singles, only three hit number one: “The Sound of Silence” (1965), “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1970). . .and “Mrs. Robinson.”

Paul Simon is unquestionably one of the legendary singer-songwriters of the 20th century. Yes, he continues to record and perform, but his period was really before the turn of this one.

What is somewhat more questionable is the extent to which outside of “Mrs. Robinson” and the other two singles from the Simon and Garfunkel era and, perhaps, “Still Crazy After All These Years” and “You Can Call Me Al” from his solo career Simon’s songs will be played in public.