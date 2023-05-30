Gold Record

Let’s put Elvis to the side.

Among the other top recording artists of the 1950s were:

Fats Domino

Chuck Berry

Little Richard

The Everly Brothers

Bill Haley & the Comets

Even for those who are music mavens, this list is probably one that is more informational than musical.

That is, there probably aren’t a whole lot of people who spend any time listening to any of these musicians.

This is not to doubt their talents or contributions to music.

But to go to the point that with time (1) tastes change and (2) there is an abundance of other music that becomes available such that “Blueberry Hill,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Tutti Fruitti,” “Bye Bye Love,” and “Shake, Rattle and Roll” just aren’t as compelling as they once may have been. And when you factor in demographics—let’s say for the sake of argument that in mid-decade a given fan of any of those recording artists was 16 years old; this fan would be 84 years old—the larger cultural relevance of these songs, to say nothing of all of the others that the musicians created, becomes somewhat marginal at most.

(A digression: in 1977 NASA launched Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, both of which carried along gold-plated albums.

The NASA description of the process of creating the records is worth quoting at length:

“Blank records were provided by the Pyral S.A. of Creteil, France. CBS Records contracted the JVC Cutting Center in Boulder, Colorado to cut the lacquer masters which were then sent to the James G. Lee Record Processing center in Gardena, California to cut and gold plate eight Voyager records. Gold plating took place on August 23, 1977; afterward, the records were mounted in aluminum containers and delivered to JPL. The record is constructed of gold-plated copper and is 12 inches (30 cm) in diameter. The record’s cover is aluminum and electroplated upon it is an ultra-pure sample of the isotope uranium-238. Uranium-238 has a half-life of 4.468 billion years. The records also had the inscription ‘To the makers of music – all worlds, all times’ hand-etched on its surface.”

Carl Sagan and his colleagues selected the contents of the Golden Record (this is far more meaningful than anything from the RIAA, given that it is meant to represent all of planet Earth, not just transactions).

There are images, natural sounds, spoken greetings in various languages (ranging from Akkadian, which was spoken in Sumer around 3800 BC, to Wu, a modern Chinese dialect with about 80 million native speakers), and recorded music.

There are 27 pieces of music on the record—which is to be played at 16-2/3—that start with Bach’s, Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F. First Movement, played by the Munich Bach Orchestra, and concluding with Beethoven’s, String Quartet No. 13 in B flat, Opus 130, Cavatina, performed by Budapest String Quartet.

There is one rock and roll cut on the disc.

Beatles?

Stones?

Beach Boys?

No, Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

So conceivably some alien species at some point will have to figure out what “But he could play a guitar just like a-ringin’ bell” means.)

Apparently, the catalog of the music of Queen may be sold for $1-billion. (That’s nine zeros after 1 one, incidentally.)

The company that owns the catalog, which consists of the remaining members of the band and the estate of Freddie Mercury (all own 25% each, which makes things a bit easier than some of the sales where there are people claiming that their share isn’t fair), reported, according to MusicBusiness Worldwide, that in fiscal year 2019, the year the motion picture Bohemian Rhapsody was in full release and introduced “Mr. Robot” fans to the range of music of the band that didn’t, but should have, created “Mr. Roboto,” the business that is Queen Productions, Ltd., had revenues of £72.77 million. (The British inflation rate since then has been 19%, so that was more money then than now.) In 2021 the number was down to £39.19 million, or just better than half of what it had been.

The band’s first album, Queen, was released in 1973. The last studio album with Freddie Mercury on vocals was Made in Heaven, released in 1995, four years after the singer died. The first album made it to 83 on the Billboard 200. The last 58.

The band had one studio album that made #1 on that chart: The Game (1980), which includes the sports-chant favorite “Another One Bites the Dust” and the hip-rotating “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” Those two cuts, incidentally, were Queen’s only #1 singles in the U.S.

The Game was where the band peaked in terms of studio album sales.

A Night at the Opera (1975), yes, it of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” made #4; A Day at the Races (1976) #5; News of the World (1977), #3; and Jazz, 1978, #6.

Of the band’s 15 studio albums, a third made the top 10; the remaining 10 were all in double digits.

In terms of streaming, in May 2023 Queen is at a highly respectable #47, behind Kendrick Lamar and one up on Sia.

Certainly, in terms of singles, Queen does well, with “We Will Rock You” (again, a stadium favorite), “You’re My Best Friend,” “Under Pressure,” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” all having wide-spread appeal.

Here’s the puzzling part. If we go back to the 16-year-old assessment vis-à-vis peak interest in a musician’s music, the year Queen had its biggest album sales, 1980, was the year that the last of the Baby Boomers turned 16.

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Boomers have $78.29 trillion in assets; Gen X, $47.76 trillion; Millennials $14.20 trillion. (A trillion has 12 zeros.)

So right now the youngest Boomer is 59. Which is to say that probably 10 years ago there was a greater opportunity to make money on all manner of things (say a dog food commercial with “You’re My Best Friend” as soundtrack) that they would be influenced to buy, but now. . . ? (This is not to say that they don’t buy things, but simply that there is an undoubted greater consideration as economic conditions eat away at their income which itself probably won’t be getting any greater.)

And the Queen catalog will go for a $1-billion or more? To be sure, there is the money that can be made from licensing (many of those aforementioned singles are ideal for commercials) and streaming, But here’s the thing: if the 2021 revenue number for Queen holds, that’s (in current dollars) $48.38-million, so it would take about 20 years for a billion dollars to be recouped.

The term “irrational exuberance” comes to mind.