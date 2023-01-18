New Belle and Sebastian video: I Don’t Know What You See in Me

Video: Belle and Sebastian – “I Don’t Know What You See in Me”

From Late Developers, out now on Matador.

What’s up with the figure skating videos?

Last Friday Belle and Sebastian surprise-released a brand new album, recorded at the same time as their previous release, last year’s A Bit of Previous. I haven’t had the chance to listen to the rest of it yet, but this this first single is something. That opening synth wash sounds like the absolute worst of the 80s and calls to mind Asia or the Cutting Crew’s “Died In Your Arms.”

It gets better. By the end of the first chorus you can forgive those tones and have almost forgotten all the kids who were mean to you in junior high.

Stuart Murdoch says, “I was bicycling across Scotland last summer, listening to a mix of this song. It was written and produced for us by our friend Pete ‘Wuh Oh’ Ferguson. As I listened to it, I felt lucky to be the first person to get to sing this song. I let my voice swoop and soar in ways that it maybe hasn’t before. And as I continued through fields of gold and green I allowed myself to forget it was Belle And Sebastian, and pretend it was the latest hit on some random radio station. All music is escape, and perhaps we managed to escape a little further than usual with this unexpected tune. Thanks Pete!”

I’m excited that I’ve got tickets to see them play at Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo in May. That’s not a huge venue. Should be super fun. (Hope it’s warm out, though.)

Belle and Sebastian: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Belle and Sebastian 2023 Tour Dates

Tuesday, April 25 Metropolitan Theatre, Mexico City MX

Friday, April 28 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee WI

Saturday, April 29 Majestic Theatre, Detroit MI

Sunday, April 30 The Athenaeum Theatre, Columbus OH

Tuesday, May 2 History, Toronto ON

Wednesday, May 3 Bronson Centre, Ottawa ON

Thursday, May 4 Higher Ground, Burlington VT

Friday, May 5 The State Theatre, Ithaca NY

Saturday, May 6 College Street Music Hall, New Haven CT

Monday, May 8 Basilica Hudson, Hudson NY

Tuesday, May 9 White Eagle Hall, Jersey City NJ

Wednesday, May 10 The National, Richmond VA

Friday, May 12 The Eastern, Atlanta GA

Saturday, May 13 St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine FL

Sunday, May 14 Culture Room, Ft. Lauderdale FL

Monday, May 15 Jannus Landing, St. Petersburg FL

Wednesday, May 17 Saturn, Birmingham AL

Thursday, May 18 The Pageant, St. Louis MO

Friday, May 19 Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo MI

Sunday 2 July: 3Olympia, Dublin

Monday 3 July: Limelight1, Belfast

Wednesday 5 July: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Thursday 6 July: Hull, University Union Asylum

Saturday 8 July: Liverpool, Olympia

Sunday 9 July: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Monday 10 July: Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

Wednesday 12 July: Sheffield, O2 Academy

Thursday 13 July: Oxford, O2 Academy

Friday 14 July: Birmingham, O2 Institute

Saturday 15 July: Cardiff, Great Hall

Monday 17 July: London, Roundhouse

Tuesday 18 July: London, Roundhouse

Wednesday 19 July: Brighton Dome

Friday 21 July: Manchester Academy

Saturday 22 July: Cambridge, Corn Exchange