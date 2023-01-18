New Belle and Sebastian video: I Don’t Know What You See in Me

Video: Belle and Sebastian – “I Don’t Know What You See in Me”
From Late Developers, out now on Matador.
What’s up with the figure skating videos?
Last Friday Belle and Sebastian surprise-released a brand new album, recorded at the same time as their previous release, last year’s A Bit of Previous. I haven’t had the chance to listen to the rest of it yet, but this this first single is something. That opening synth wash sounds like the absolute worst of the 80s and calls to mind Asia or the Cutting Crew’s “Died In Your Arms.”
It gets better. By the end of the first chorus you can forgive those tones and have almost forgotten all the kids who were mean to you in junior high.
Stuart Murdoch says, “I was bicycling across Scotland last summer, listening to a mix of this song. It was written and produced for us by our friend Pete ‘Wuh Oh’ Ferguson. As I listened to it, I felt lucky to be the first person to get to sing this song. I let my voice swoop and soar in ways that it maybe hasn’t before. And as I continued through fields of gold and green I allowed myself to forget it was Belle And Sebastian, and pretend it was the latest hit on some random radio station. All music is escape, and perhaps we managed to escape a little further than usual with this unexpected tune. Thanks Pete!”
I’m excited that I’ve got tickets to see them play at Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo in May. That’s not a huge venue. Should be super fun. (Hope it’s warm out, though.)
Belle and Sebastian 2023 Tour Dates
Tuesday, April 25 Metropolitan Theatre, Mexico City MX
Friday, April 28 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee WI
Saturday, April 29 Majestic Theatre, Detroit MI
Sunday, April 30 The Athenaeum Theatre, Columbus OH
Tuesday, May 2 History, Toronto ON
Wednesday, May 3 Bronson Centre, Ottawa ON
Thursday, May 4 Higher Ground, Burlington VT
Friday, May 5 The State Theatre, Ithaca NY
Saturday, May 6 College Street Music Hall, New Haven CT
Monday, May 8 Basilica Hudson, Hudson NY
Tuesday, May 9 White Eagle Hall, Jersey City NJ
Wednesday, May 10 The National, Richmond VA
Friday, May 12 The Eastern, Atlanta GA
Saturday, May 13 St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine FL
Sunday, May 14 Culture Room, Ft. Lauderdale FL
Monday, May 15 Jannus Landing, St. Petersburg FL
Wednesday, May 17 Saturn, Birmingham AL
Thursday, May 18 The Pageant, St. Louis MO
Friday, May 19 Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo MI
Sunday 2 July: 3Olympia, Dublin
Monday 3 July: Limelight1, Belfast
Wednesday 5 July: Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Thursday 6 July: Hull, University Union Asylum
Saturday 8 July: Liverpool, Olympia
Sunday 9 July: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Monday 10 July: Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom
Wednesday 12 July: Sheffield, O2 Academy
Thursday 13 July: Oxford, O2 Academy
Friday 14 July: Birmingham, O2 Institute
Saturday 15 July: Cardiff, Great Hall
Monday 17 July: London, Roundhouse
Tuesday 18 July: London, Roundhouse
Wednesday 19 July: Brighton Dome
Friday 21 July: Manchester Academy
Saturday 22 July: Cambridge, Corn Exchange