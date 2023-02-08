New Blondshell video: Joiner

Video: Blondshell – “Joiner”

Directed by Alexandra Thurmond. From Blondshell, out April 7 on Partisan.

Blondshell’s Sabrina Teitelbaum says: “I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song. A lot of those bands (The Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to The Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time.”

Yeah, this is good.

Think you watched

Way too much

HBO growing up

Now you got one arm cut

And when you eat you throw up.

