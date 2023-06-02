New Bonnie Prince Billy: Bananas

Video: Bonnie Prince Billy – “Bananas”

Video made by Ethan Osman. From Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, out August 11 on Drag City.

It wasn’t that long ago that our bonnie prince was extolling the virtues of blueberries. (Actually, it was five years…jeez, the pandemic really warped our sense of time!) These days he’s into bananas.

Or is he? As he sings about “how well we fit together” and “filling every hole” with something “harder than the cold,” your mind may start to wander beyond the produce section…

A statement describes the songs as “a blue ballad of devotion, doubly crossed with mystery and mischief. Over spartan guitar figures reminiscent of the now-classic Master and Everyone production style, Bonny’s call-n-response with Dane Waters passes the love around until flowers bloom forth from the desert, cracks in the sidewalk, Mars.” Indeed.

Sometimes a banana is just a banana. This is not one of those times. (And for the record, he might not have been singing about blueberries back then either: “I’ll eat your blueberries and you eat mine.”)

Bonnie Prince Billy: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.