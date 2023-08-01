New Bonnie Prince Billy: Crazy Blue Bells

Video: Bonnie Prince Billy – “Crazy Blue Bells”

Directed by Ray Tintori. From Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, out August 11 on Drag City.

What else can you say about Bonnie Prince Billy that hasn’t been said already? He has a fabulously lush mustache. He writes beautiful songs that creep you out and break your heart. And he has a bunch of interesting friends who gather in the woods to do weird stuff with fans and fabric.

The prince says, “I believe that it is apparent that this piece of work is a celebration of gratitude and collective action. It’s a multi-generational, cross-discipline effort with implicit resonances into shared pasts and presents. I met director Ray Tintori when he was a small child and I was a slightly larger child. Participating in this visualization of ‘Crazy Blue Bells’ with Tintori, producer Julia Simpson, and a massive consortium of creatives is a joy of my life.”

