New Boygenius video: Not Strong Enough

Video: boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

From The Record, out March 31 un UMG.

Sometimes the output of “supergroups” can seem like the throwaway songs that the members aren’t saving for a solo album. And some songs feel like a solo song with some overdubbed harmonies. “Not Strong Enough” actually sounds like a real collaboration with all three members of boygenius trading off lead vocals, and the video confirms that these artists truly enjoy being together.

Phoebe Bridgers told Rolling Stone that the title is a nod to Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough.”

“The two wolves inside us can be self-hatred and self-aggrandizing. Being like, ‘I’m not strong enough to show up for you. I can’t be the partner that you want me to be.’ But also being like, ‘I’m too fucked up. I’m unknowable in some deep way!’ Self-hatred is a god complex sometimes, where you think you’re the most fucked-up person who’s ever lived. Straight up, you’re not. And it can make people behave really selfishly, and I love each of our interpretations of that concept.”

My favorite moment of the video is when they’re on the rollercoaster and Julien Baker looks like she’s about to hurl. She’s trying so hard to smile and look like she’s having fun but you can totally tell she’s hating it.

boygenius: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Sheryl Crow – “Strong Enough”

From Tuesday Night Music Club (A&M, 1993).