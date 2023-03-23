New Bully: Days Move Slow

Video: Bully – “Days Move Slow”

Directed by Alex Ross Perry. From Lucky For You, out June 2 on Sub Pop.

Aw, the new song was written after Alicia Bognanno’s dog died. She says, “As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.”

“Mezzi was my best friend,” she explains. “She made me feel safe and empowered, she showed me that I was worth loving and never judged me or viewed me as a let down. I always felt accepted, understood and so much less alone. Mezzi was living, breathing proof that I was worthy of being loved.”

I’ve had four dogs in my life. My first dog, Boo, was a blue standard poodle I got for my ninth birthday. She was great. She was my pal. She got sick after I went away to college and my mom and I had to put her down when I was home over a break. At the vet, I remember her lying on the metal table as we were hugging her and saying our goodbyes. She started pushing me away with her strong legs as if she didn’t want me to be next to her. I couldn’t understand why she didn’t want me by her side. Then her bowels abruptly exploded diarrhea all over me, head to toe, and I realized in her last moments she was trying to protect me from getting showered in shit. She was a very good dog.

Frankie was my firstborn. She was a red and brown miniature dachshund and she was feisty but sweet. Frankie slept in my belly every night for 18 1/2 years. When she was a couple years old we got her a friend. Georgia was black and tan and was the strangest dog I’ve ever known. She was an angel. She didn’t bark once until she was seven years old. She would eat one kibble at a time and after eating she would lick a spot on the rug for a half an hour. George was terrified of hardwood, tile and linoleum, and would have to ramp herself up to get from one rug to another by spinning in circles. After my son was born, Frank had no use for him but George loved him and stayed right next to him until she got sick and we had to put her down. My son cried, “Now all I’ve got left is a useless dog.” It was true. By that point Frank was a shell of herself. Deaf, blind, no teeth, clearly suffering from dementia and various other ailments. I realize now that keeping her alive for those last couple of years was a selfish act on my part. But I held onto her until the last possible moment, and I still miss her.

Now we’ve got Birdie and she’s quite possibly the greatest dog ever. She was a puppy mill rescue and she’s super needy and suffers from extreme separation anxiety. All she wants to do is be with us and please us. She is the most loving, affectionate animal I have ever known. She’s ten now. And I’ve told her she needs to live forever because I’m not going to be able to handle it when she dies.

