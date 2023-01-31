New C.I.A. video: Bubble

Video: The C.I.A. – “Bubble”

Directed by Joshua Erkman. From Surgery Channel, out now on In the Red.

The C.I.A. is, as you may already know, Ty Segall, his wife Denée, and their pal Emmett Kelly. Watch them pig out and make a mess in the video for their new single. Ew.

That’s how it happens

When you give ’em a treat

And you tell ’em they’ve earned it

And you tell ’em they’re neat.

Not sure if this some newfangled parenting advice or what, but I don’t remember this chapter in Dr. Spock’s Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care.

The C.I.A.: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.