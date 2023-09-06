New Daystar: Epithet

Video: Daystar – “Epithet”

From The Early Years ep, due this fall.

Earlier this summer Daystar shared a video for the demo version of a song from 2019’s The Complete Recordings, but now they’ve released a brand new song, the first preview of an upcoming EP, irreverently titled The Early Years. “Epithet” is their first new song since 2022’a “Get Your Gun?” b/w “?Saints & Sinners” single and it’s got all the hooks and harmonies you’ve come to expect from these guys.

Could they pass this off as a long-lost Badfinger outtake? Possibly. Something found on a dusty old reel in the Ardent Studios basement? Why not! But don’t call it a throwback. This is the now sound from way back. It’s the in sound from way out! Are you sure that you’re up for it?

Disclosure: GLONO co-founder Derek Phillips is Daystar’s songwriter and front man. But if his stuff wasn’t good, we’d mock him mercilessly…or ignore it. Thankfully, Daystar is good.

Daystar: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.