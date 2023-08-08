New Daystar: Summer Girls (Acoustic)

Video: Daystar – “Summer Girls” (Acoustic)

Demo. Studio version available on The Complete Recordings (2019).

The original acoustic demo of a highlight of 2019’s The Complete Recordings. This version contains an extra verse that didn’t make the album version:

Sarah, don’t you look so sad

You had it all, but it’s all gone bad

So you cry, and you cry, and you cry

While the world that you had’s going by.

I love stuff like this. Big fan of acoustic demos in general. But it’s also fun to see how the songwriting process evolves in the studio. Editing ideas down to what is essential. Does the song need that third verse? No? Chop it out! And if you feel bad about killing a perfectly nice little verse that never did any harm to anybody, go ahead and release your original demo a few years later and resurrect it. Everybody wins!

Disclosure: GLONO co-founder Derek Phillips is Daystar’s songwriter and front man. But if his stuff wasn’t good, we’d mock him mercilessly…or ignore it. Thankfully, Daystar is good.

Daystar: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Daystar – “Summer Girls” (album version)

From The Complete Recordings (2019).