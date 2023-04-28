New Elf Power: Filming the Sequel Before All the Actors Die

Video: Elf Power – “Filming the Sequel Before All the Actors Die”

Directed by Jeff Kuykendall and Jimmy Hughes. From Artificial Countrysides, out now on Yep Roc.

I like it when bands spread out the promotion of an album. Like, why do most bands dump a new single every few weeks for a couple months leading up to the release date and then maybe one more singles and then nada for two years? It’s annoying. Stop bugging me. Chill, bro. Let that last one sink in a little.

Elf Power doesn’t play that game. Artificial Countrysides came out nine months ago, and check it out: They just released a new video from it. Good for them. Take your time. We’ll still be here.

