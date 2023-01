Video: Elliott Fullam – “I’m Not Ok”

Single out now on Kill Rock Stars.

I’ve never heard of this kid but apparently he’s a big deal on TikTok or something. #okboomer

Whatever, this song sounds cool and he recorded it in his bedroom at home in New Jersey and it’s being released by Kill Rock Stars, so right on. Plus, he wears an Elliott Smith shirt in a publicity photo. So…two thumbs up!

