Video: Emily Frembgen – “Fentanyl”
Directed by Clare O’Kane. From No Hard Feelings, coming soon. Single out now on Don Giovanni.
I wonder how many songs we’re going to get about covid-induced alienation? This one by Brooklyn alt-country songwriter Emily Frembgen is a good one.
Two years of doing nothing makes everybody crazy
and I’ve never spent so much time in bed
and every time I see somebody I’d rather be alone
and when I’m alone I go through everything that we said.
My only issue with this song is that Frembgen, like a lot of people, pronounces “fentanyl” to rhyme with wall and call. It’s fentaNYL, like nil, not fentaNALL. Oh well. I know it’s a losing battle and a dumb hill to die on, but hey, the pandemic has made me grouchy. Aw who am I fooling? I was grouchy way before SARS-CoV-2 showed up and changed the world.
One thought on “New Emily Frembgen: Fentanyl”
I for one also find that pronunciation freaking annoying, and I will join you on that hill.