New Emily Frembgen: Fentanyl

Video: Emily Frembgen – “Fentanyl”

Directed by Clare O’Kane. From No Hard Feelings, coming soon. Single out now on Don Giovanni.

I wonder how many songs we’re going to get about covid-induced alienation? This one by Brooklyn alt-country songwriter Emily Frembgen is a good one.

Two years of doing nothing makes everybody crazy

and I’ve never spent so much time in bed

and every time I see somebody I’d rather be alone

and when I’m alone I go through everything that we said.

My only issue with this song is that Frembgen, like a lot of people, pronounces “fentanyl” to rhyme with wall and call. It’s fentaNYL, like nil, not fentaNALL. Oh well. I know it’s a losing battle and a dumb hill to die on, but hey, the pandemic has made me grouchy. Aw who am I fooling? I was grouchy way before SARS-CoV-2 showed up and changed the world.

Emily Frembgen: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.