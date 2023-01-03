New Fran video: Palm Trees

Video: Fran – “Palm Trees”

Directed by Maria Jacobson. From Leaving, due January 20 on Fire Talk.

Fran is a Chicago-based group led by Maria Jacobson. Do you love Elliott Smith’s “Waltz #2 (XO)”? Of course you do. So check out “Palm Trees.” It’s not just the time signature or the drum tone, but also the vibe of beautiful sadness and a sense of the looming apocalypse.

Jacobson said, “This vid is my first venture shooting/editing – most of it was filmed on tour with Bret Koontz band on the east coast.”

If you like what you’re hearing be sure to check out her charming senior class commencement speech from when she graduated from Bennington in 2014!

Fran: bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Fran – “Limousine”

Directed by Reilly Drew. From Leaving, due January 20 on Fire Talk.