New Garden Flowers: Ghost of the Forest

Video: Garden Flowers – “Ghost of the Forest”

Directed by David E. Lane. From Garden Flowers Vol. I & Vol. II, out now.

New jangle pop from the Pacific Northwest. Garden Flowers is the latest project from Portland, Oregon’s Carrie and Joel Roth. You might recognize Joel from his other band Daystar who we’ve featured a lot. Along with Carrie and Joel, Garden Flowers also features Daystar bassist Kelly Simmons and Brian Kramer on drums.

“Ghost of the Forest” is two and a half minutes of catchy hooks and the video is silly and fun. Watch in amazement as Cass Wild frolics in the woods and rides her flying motorcycle over the mountains and through the seasons of rural Oregon.

Take flight!

Disclosure: GLONO co-founder Derek Phillips is in Daystar and contributed acoustic guitar to “Someday” on Garden Flowers Vol. II.

Garden Flowers: bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.