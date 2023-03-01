New Gracie Abrams video: I Know It Won’t Work

Video: Gracie Abrams – “I know it won’t work”

Directed by Julian Klincewicz. From Good Riddance, out now on Interscope.

I hadn’t heard of Gracie Abrams until I saw the post on Aaron Dessner’s instagram saying a new album he worked on was out. I clicked through and checked out the latest single. I hate to make direct comparisons, but let’s just say if you are one of the people who wishes that Taylor Swift would’ve escaped the hypnotic clutches of Jack Antonoff and stuck with the folklore/evermore vibe, you might want to check this out… Additionally, Abrams will be opening for Swift on a bunch of dates of her upcoming tour. That’s got to be a fairly coveted gig, huh?

Abrams is a 23 year old songwriter who released her first single in 2019 on Interscope. Her dad is bigtime movie director J.J. Abrams. Her fans include Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. She’s apparently a big deal. (I learned all these factoids from this charming interview in Billboard by Hannah Dailey.)

But I like this song!

Gracie Abrams: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Gracie Abrams – I know it won’t work (on Jimmy Kimmel)

Original version on Good Riddance, out now on Interscope.

Video: Gracie Abrams – “Where do we go now?”

Directed by Gia Coppola. From Good Riddance, out now on Interscope.