New Grandaddy: Cabin in My Mind

Video: Grandaddy – “Cabin in My Mind”

Directed by Aaron Beckum. From Blu Wav, out February 16 on Dangerbird.

Jason Lytle says, “A while back I was traveling with a friend, doing some shows and just riffing, and he came up with this phrase ‘Cabin in My Mind.’ It made so much sense to me and had so many things just within the title itself: shutting off and just, like, going inward. It’s fun to imagine literally a cabin inside your mind. ‘I’m out of here, see ya, guys’ and you walk in the front door, shut the door, and disappear for a while. It was perfect like an old country song where the title says everything. I remembered the phrase, and it was easy for me to pick it up and just make it work.”

This is the second single from the upcoming Grandaddy album and — just like “Watercooler” — it also features pedal steel, which is new for Grandaddy but sounds like a perfect fit, like it should have been there all along.

The album title Blu Wav is meant to be a mash-up of “bluegrass” and “new wave.” That’s pretty funny but it’s not particularly descriptive…at least not of these first two songs. But that’s alright. They sound good!

Grandaddy: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

* * *

Video: Grandaddy – “Watercooler”

Directed by Aaron Beckum. From Blu Wav, out February 16 on Dangerbird.