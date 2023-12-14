New Hallelujah The Hills: Alone, In Love

Audio: Hallelujah The Hills – “Alone, In Love”

From DECK coming late 2024. Single out now.

About a year ago Hallelujah The Hills announced a super ambitious project: DECK, a 52 song collection with one original song for every card in the deck, divided into four 13 song albums, one for each suit. Plus, “a physical deck of original playing cards designed with artwork to complement each song.” Yes, the whole idea is bonkers. But exciting!

So far, they’ve released two songs: “Superglued to You” and “God is So Lonely Tonight.” And now we’ve got a third: “Alone, In Love.” It’s a 7+ minute epic with gnarly “Sister Ray” guitars and sad lyrics about overthinking and inadequacy (“I thought I overdid it but I guess I didn’t do it enough.”). But since it’s a Hills song, it’s also funny.

Now that you made it this far, you wanna show us how it went down

But no one likes a chatty magician in this part of town.

Three down, 49 to go! But wait, the band says they’re halfway done. And they plan to finish by the end of 2024. I have faith. Of course, I also believe that Sufjan’s 50 State Project was more than a promotional gimmick even though that quitter gave up after only three states (Michigan, Illinois, and Oregon), so what do I know? But DECK is going to happen, I can feel it! And from the three songs we’ve heard so far, it’s going to be nuts. Can’t wait to hear more.

