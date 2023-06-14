New Handsome Family: Joseph

Video: The Handsome Family – “Joseph”

Video by Rennie Sparks. From Hollow, due September 8. Single out now.

How great is the Handsome Family? We are so lucky to share a world with them. Their songs are timeless classics. Brett Sparks’ voice is rich and deep and Rennie Sparks’ lyrics are equal parts spooky and comforting. Every time they announce a new album I am grateful they are still going. “We’re astonished to be breathing,” Rennie told Folk Radio, “Let alone still be inspired to write songs and sing together. There’s been a lot of smashed coffee cups in our house over the years, but we’re still unable to resist the urge to make music.”

Brett told NPR about the origins of the new song: “It was a bleak winter during the middle of the pandemic. One night around 4 a.m., Rennie started screaming in her sleep. She screamed, ‘Come into the circle Joseph! There’s no moon tonight.’ Scary as it was, I thought, ‘Man, that’s a good chorus!'”

And that pretty much sums up the greatness of the Handsome Family. Dreamy and nightmarish, but we’ll be alright as long as we’re all in the circle together. Cover the mirrors! Call the dogs!

Handsome Family: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.