New Handsome Family: Skunks

Video: The Handsome Family – “Skunks”

Video by Rennie Sparks. From Hollow, due September 8.

Follow Brett Sparks as he conducts a home inspection throughout every cellar, attic, cubby hole, closet, crawl space, storage area, shed and courtyard around what might be his own home. Rennie Sparks describes the song as “a jingle for an increasingly desperate pest control service.”

Personally, I would never hire the Handsome Family to exterminate any unwelcome interlopers in my house because I have a feeling they’d just befriend any centipedes or snakes they might encounter. But you should give them a try. I’m sure they’re very professional and capable.

Handsome Family: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.