New Hives: Countdown to Shutdown

Video: The Hives – “Countdown to Shutdown”

Directed by Snask. From The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, out August 11.

Magnus Krepper, the actor who plays the role of the corporate stand-in for Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, deserves an award for his work in this video. He’s spectacular. All in.

Snask, the agency who created the video, says, “After listening to the song we decided to make the tale of corporate executives jamming to the beat while their hearts pounded with fear of the revolution rising beneath them.”

Almqvist says, “The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you’ve been waiting for? The countdown to your favorite sports competition? The Hives have you covered with Countdown To Shutdown. A versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!”

My summer rock needs are vast, so I am thankful the Hives have me covered.

My guy Ponzi he had a scheme

And the world is like a head of hair

Some are waiting for their share

Some are bald, one is a billionaire.

Nobody uses the English language quite like HPA, do they?

The Hives: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.