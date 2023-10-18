New Hives: The Bomb

Video: The Hives – “The Bomb”

From The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, out now.

The Hives are at their best when they’re at they’re stupidest and this song is stupid as hell. It’s also awesome.

He a bomb, me a bomb

We a bomb, she a bomb

We’re blowing up tonight.

Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist told Vulture, “If you go away for ten years and come back even more mature, that’s a failure to us. We should come back and be fucking idiotic and loud and brash and almost more childish than we’ve ever been.”

This certainly qualifies.

What don’t you wanna not don’t wanna not do?

The Hives: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.