New Immaterial Possession video: To The Fete

Video: Immaterial Possession – “To The Fete”

From Mercy Of The Crane Folk, out May 5 on Fire Records.

It’s sort of funny this band’s bio boasts of member “Elephant 6 descendant Kiran Fernandes.” Nepo baby! Then again, how many youngish bands in Athens, Georgia can there be that don’t contain an Elephant 6 descendant or two? And why not? It’s cool that Olivia Tremor Control/Circulatory System’s John Fernandes has raised a kid who’s cool enough to be in a band like this.

Like many of their E6 forefathers, Immaterial Possession features a scrappy sense of D/I/Y ambition and dreamy psychedelia.

