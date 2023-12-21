New J Mascis: Set Me Down

Video: J Mascis – “Set Me Down”

Directed by Callum Scott-Dyson. From What Do We Do Now, out February 2 on Sub Pop.

Oh wow new J Mascis solo music! This is the second single off his upcoming album. We somehow missed the first one despite the fact that its video features a bunch of J’s famous friends including Fred Armisen and David Cross. This new video doesn’t have any celebrities in it but it does have an animated rodent who goes on a bunch of adventures.

Unlike previous Mascis solo stuff, this new set features drums and electric lead guitar. Which is fun. Still mellower than Dinosaur Jr material though.

Mascis says, “When I’m writing for the band. I’m always trying to think of doing things Lou and Murph would fit into. For myself, I’m thinking more about what I can do with just an acoustic guitar, even for the leads. Of course, this time, I added full drums and electric leads, although the rhythm parts are still all acoustic. Usually, I try to do the solo stuff more simply so I can play it by myself, but I really wanted to add the drums. Once that started, everything else just fell into place. So it ended up sounding a lot more like a band record. I dunno why I did that exactly, but it’s just what happened.”

Glad it happened. I like the all acoustic stuff but there’s nothing quite like a Mascis electric guitar solo.

