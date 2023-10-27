New Jason Isbell: King of Oklahoma

Video: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – “King of Oklahoma”

Directed by Rahul Chakraborty. From Weathervanes, out now.

Another feel-good pick-me-up lil ditty from Jason Isbell! Just kidding it’s a tear-jerking gut-punch. Of course it is and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Nobody does empathy better than Isbell and the characters in his songs are always fully formed and heartbreaking.

“King of Oklahoma” tells the story of a down-on-his-luck guy with a plan to pull off the perfect heist. “Meet me here at midnight / They ain’t got a camera or a guard.” Why’s he stealing? Because after an accident, he got addicted to pills. “Now my back’s still hurting / and I’m too weak for working / and I can’t keep up with all the bills.”

The chorus recalls the better days:

She used to wake me up with coffee every morning

and I’d hear her homemade house shoes slide across the floor

She used to make me feel like the King of Oklahoma

but nothing makes me feel like much of nothing anymore.

Crying yet? It gets sadder. The heist that was going to solve his financial woes is over before it even started. “Some bastard beat me to it / Ain’t a copper pipe left on the lot.” And it’s all downhill from there.

Why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we love sad songs so much? Do we like to wallow in self-pity a la Nick Hornsby (“Nobody worries about kids listening to thousands, literally thousands of songs about heartbreak, rejection, pain, misery and loss. Did I listen to pop music because I was miserable? Or was I miserable because I listened to pop music?”) or do sad songs actually make us feel better a la Neil Diamond (“Me and you are subject to the blues now and then but when you take the blues and make a song, you sing them out again.”)? Both? Is it possible to feel sad and to feel good at the same time?

By the way, the video comes with a trigger warning: The following film contains graphic depictions of substance abuse and domestic violence that some viewers may find disturbing or traumatizing.

Jason Isbell: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.