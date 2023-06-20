New Jenny Lewis: Psychos

Video: Jenny Lewis – “Psychos”

Directed by Mama Hotdog. From Joy’All out now on Blue Note.

Jenny Lewis is giving off some dreamy Stevie Nicks vibes in her latest single. It’s almost enough to make you want to dust off your skateboard and chug some cran-raspberry. Follow along as Lewis works off that juju from her hometown.

I’m not a psycho

I’m just trying to get laid.

I’m a rock-and-roll disciple

In a video game.

“Psychos” is a highlight of Lewis’s fifth solo album, her first on Blue Note. And the video is a silly throwback to the glory days of community access television with an abundance of green screen trickery and goofy effects. This shit is crazy town.

