New Jenny Lewis video: Puppy and a Truck

Video: Jenny Lewis – “Puppy and a Truck”
Directed by Jenny Lewis and Bobbi Rich. Single out now on Blue Note.
Lewis released this song back in November 2021 but just recently made a video for it. It was worth the wait. No spoilers but watch until the end for sure.
It’s a great song about getting older and not any wiser, but who cares.
My forties are kicking my ass
And handing them to me in a margarita glass.
You know what helps fill the existential void? A dog. And Jenny Lewis knows it.
If you feel like giving up
Shut up
Get a puppy and a truck.
It’s solid advice and we all know it.