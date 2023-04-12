New Jess Williamson: Hunter

Video: Jess Williamson – “Hunter”

Directed by Rocco Rivetti. From Time Ain’t Accidental out June 9 on Mexican Summer.

This is a good song. And “My love is pure as the universe / Honest as an ashtray” is a great line, immediately removing any corny sentimentality and butting it out. Ashtrays don’t lie.

Williamson says, “If you’ve been ghosted, if you’ve chased after an unavailable person, if you’ve been given crumbs when you need a full meal, ‘Hunter’ is a song for you. I wrote it during a time when I was heartbroken over a breakup and experimenting with dating in Los Angeles. That era felt like being thrown to the wolves, but it helped me to see myself and what I really wanted more clearly. This song is an anthem for the true lovers out there, anyone who is hunting for the real thing.”

Why anybody would choose to live in Los Angeles is beyond me. Other than the weather, I guess. But ugh. I’m sure there’s still a cool dirtbag underground but no thanks. It’s gross and it always has been. Read The Day of the Locust.

