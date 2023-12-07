New Jesus And Mary Chain: jamcod

Video: The Jesus And Mary Chain – “jamcod”

Directed by Ben Unwin. From Glasgow Eyes, out March 8 on Fuzz Club.

There’s something about blasting the Jesus And Mary Chain that just makes you feel cool. Even after forty years these Scottish brothers still manage to make everybody else seem tame. Their DGAF attitude reverberates out of the speakers along with the distorted guitars. They’re just cool.

Breaking up and then falling down and my heart beats much too slow

Best notify the other brother there’s no place to go.

Jim Reid says, “Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there — we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

The title of this new single reminds me of my freshman year of college when I attended a NORML event and the overly serious guy leading the meeting pointed out that throughout history nobody has ever died from a cannabis overdose, and that it would require smoking 1,500 pounds of marijuana within 15 minutes to induce a lethal response. Some long-haired joker in the back of the room raised his hand and said, “I propose we test that theory.”

You may not be able to physically OD on JAMC but it’s sure fun to try.

The Jesus And Mary Chain: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.