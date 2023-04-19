New Jonathan Wilson: Marzipan

Video: Jonathan Wilson – “Marzipan”

Video created by Andrea Nakhla using AI stable diffusion. Single out now on BMG.

Aw shit, look at this. Has Jonathan Wilson switched from being a groovy hippie into becoming a grouchy hippie? Look at him grumping about Williamsburg in the early 2000s and making fun of bands like !!!.

I knew these no-playing motherfuckers were not brothers of mine

Nor were they sisters divine

No they were chat-room, AOL’ing, truffle-shaving, eBay-scamming, freaks

With gear on the brain

I know it sounds insane

But these people got paid to play.

I’m here for it.

Wilson says, “I wanted to break out of any and all comfort zones I may have lapsed into as a writer, narrator, producer, or player. The song chronicles some of my life autobiographically when I lived in NYC in the early 2000s in my 20s. The feeling of Greenpoint, Brooklyn at that moment. Countering that with a deep dive into Hank Williams, Roy Acuff, and my early fascination with the Harry Smith Anthology during those years, I was obsessed. And of course, jazz, which changed my life forever.”

The idea of feeling at odds with the dominant culture is something most people who survived their twenties can relate to. It’s sort of what your twenties are all about: figuring out what you like and cataloging all the things you hate. Often when grownups look back at this time in their life, they dismiss it or feel embarrassed by it. I appreciate that Jonathan Wilson is embracing and celebrating those feelings.

