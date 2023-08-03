New Juliana Hatfield: Can’t Get It Out of My Head

Video: Juliana Hatfield – “Can’t Get It Out of My Head” (ELO cover)

Directed by David Doobinin. From Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, out November 17 on American Laundromat.

After tribute albums dedicated to the songs of the Police and Olivia Newton-John, Juliana Hatfield has now tackled the works Jeff Lynne and his Electric Light Orchestra. In between these she’s also released albums of originals, Weird (2019) and Blood (2021). Plus she’s been on tour supporting her buddy Evan Dando as he celebrates thirty years of the Lemonheads’ classic It’s a Shame About Ray. She’s busy!

This new cover of ELO’s “Can’t Get It Out of My Head” is great. I like it better than the original, mainly because Hatfield’s voice doesn’t sound like a wimpier Robin Gibb. (Sorry, Jeff Lynne, you seem like a nice guy but the vocal on that song is not great.) Plus, it’s cool how Hatfield replaced the orchestral elements with guitars and stuff.

Hatfield says, “Overall, I stuck pretty close to the originals’ structures while figuring out new ways to express or reference the unique and beloved ELO string arrangements. An orchestra would have been difficult or impossible for me to manage to record, nor did I think there was any point in trying to copy those parts as they originally were. Why not try to reimagine them within my zone of limitations?”

Good choice!

Juliana Hatfield: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Electric Light Orchestra – “Can’t Get It out of My Head”

From Eldorado (United Artists, 1974).