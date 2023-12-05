New Kate Clover: No More Romance

Video: Kate Clover – “No More Romance”

Directed by Ambar Navarro. Single out now via SongVest.

Listening to this song it should come as no surprise to learn that Kate Clover just wrapped up a tour opening for the Hives. Clever, catchy, kitschy, poppy punk rock. What more do you want?

Clover says the song is about “being real and vulnerable to a significant other for the first time—feeling like the illusion of romance will disappear if you present your true self. To me, that’s when things become romantic, because you’re opening up. It’s about embracing yourself in all forms. I wrote this in a moment of insecurity and letting the anxiety loop play in my mind. We all feel that way at some point. The adrenaline you feel from anxiety can be powerful. I wrangled it into a song instead of allowing it to take over.”

Glad she did! The song is great!

Kate Clover: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.