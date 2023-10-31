New Kurt Vile: Another good year for the roses

Video: Kurt Vile – “Another good year for the roses”

Directed by KV + Drew Saracco. From Back to Moon Beach, out November 17 on Verve.

It took me way too long to get the joke that Kurt Vile’s name was a goof on Kurt Weill. I felt pretty smart until today when I learned that it’s actually his real name. So now you know. He was born Vile.

He’s a goof. His upcoming release is an hour-long, ten-track collection that he calls an E.P. Six songs are “new to the world, with one foot in the not-too-distant past and the other with one tiny toe pointing toward the future.” And the other four include covers of songs by Bob Dylan, Wilco, and Charli XCX.

“Another good year for the roses” is a classic Kurt Vile jam, lazily rambling around its groove, in no hurry to get anywhere. “By the way, everybody knows that was the greatest country song / Sung by a man possessed like the devil.” He’s talking about George Jones, of course, whose “A Good Year For The Roses” is indeed a stone-cold classic.

Kurt Vile: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: George Jones – “A Good Year For The Roses”

Single from 1970 on Musicor.