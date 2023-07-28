New Lael Neale: White T-Shirt

Video: Lael Neale – “White T-Shirt”

Directed by Lael Neale. Single out now on Sub Pop.

Lael Neale is known for her Omnichord recordings but I prefer her guitar songs. Not to be a rockist or a luddite or anything but I feel like a little more soul comes through when a human creates the rhythm as opposed to a machine. Just me? Probably. I’m fine with that.

This was recorded during the Star Eaters Delight sessions, the album she released this spring. Producer Guy Blakeslee says, “‘White T-Shirt’ dates back a number of years to when I used to follow Lael around LA to all of her barely publicized performances. The song never ceased to silence the chatter in the room. There was nothing I could add to this performance, it’s a raw gem that stands alone and cuts through the noise.”

It is a raw gem. It’s one of those evocative but enigmatic songs that makes you want to listen to it over and over again, trying to figure it out, each time getting closer but never quite unwrapping its mysteries.

You drew a knife

You killed a clock for killing time

I killed another bottle of wine.

Coincidentally, the video was released just as the National Cherry Festival was kicking off in Traverse City. Not sure if it’s cherry season in Virginia where Neale is from, but Michigan cherries are the best. Had she shot this video with Michigan cherries it wouldn’t have ended up so compelling because she wouldn’t have wanted waste them like that — she would’ve just scarfed them all down.

Lael Neale: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.