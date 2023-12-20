New Laura Jane Grace: Cuffing Season

Video: Laura Jane Grace – “Cuffing Season”

Directed by Margherita Ballarin. From Hole In My Head, out February 16 on Polyvinyl.

I’m a middle-aged married man so I had never heard of cuffing season until this song but apparently it refers to the chilly months when you want to hook up with somebody and stay indoors. Which makes sense I suppose. God damn, it must be tough to be a single person dealing with the complexities of dating today. Wouldn’t wish it on my enemies. Good luck to all you single people out there!

And one day I’ll feel good again,

until then I’ll just white knuckle it

If you’re not afraid to die why don’t you fucking prove it?

Grace says, “I think as you get older and go through life’s hurts and heartbreaks, it gets harder and harder to let yourself be open and vulnerable. But when you do, it can be so worth it even if you just end up hurt and heartbroken again. In the end, I don’t think you regret those kinds of losses. I think you regret not trying.”

