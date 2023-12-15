New Libertines: Night Of The Hunter

Video: The Libertines – “Night Of The Hunter”

Directed by Alexander Brown. From All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, out March 8.

The first single from the upcoming Libs album was a stomper from Carlos. This new one’s a sweeping orchestral ballad from Pete.

I’m just calling to tell you baby

They’ll be taking me away for a while

Well don’t blame me, it’s the world that made me.

Pete says, “The song’s about not staying ahead of the law. This fella doesn’t really know why his mate’s dead, but he’s got a feeling his mate had it coming to him. He fucked with the wrong people, and he stole something he shouldn’t have, and he got stabbed. So, he’s angry and hurt and he has to go and get revenge, so he does and that’s it for him, basically. Once he has stabbed the lad who stabbed his mate, that’s it for him. He lashed out in revenge and he knows they’re coming to get him and he’s not even going to try and run because he knows he’ll just be running forever.”

Carl adds, “I started writing a riff and it ended up sounding a bit like Swan Lake, and everyone went, ‘Yeah!’ Then we got Peter’s theremin player in which took about a day to get in tune, then he played that sequence and it worked beautifully.”

Funny that it took so long to tune the theremin considering the pitch depends on the position of the player’s hand in comparison to the antenna… But you know. Band guys always have excuses for being late.

The Libertines: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.