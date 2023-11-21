New Libertines: Run Run Run

Video: The Libertines – “Run Run Run”

Directed by Alexander Brown. From All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, out March 8 on Rough Trade.

Remember when that goober in the Black Keys said he wanted to punch Carl Barat in the face? So ridiculous. That used to be one of my favorite gimmicks of the album release promotional cycle: Talking shit about another musician to get attention for your project. Nobody does that anymore, do they? I wish it would come back. Maybe for the next Noel Gallagher release…

It’s funny to think that the Libertines formed to be like the Strokes. And then the Arctic Monkeys formed to be like the Libertines and weirdly ended up more famous than any of them. But who would’ve thought 20 years ago that all four Libertines would still be alive in 2023, and not only that but they’d still be together and releasing new music and also running a hotel/recording studio!

Their debut album is a masterpiece, their follow-up was a sad and damaged and occasionally beautiful mess, and everything they’ve done since then — together or apart — has been alright but rarely magical. “Run Run Run” continues on that trendline.

Carl Barât says the new song is “about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s Post Office. The worst thing for the Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past. Our first record was born out of panic, and disbelief that we were actually allowed to be in a studio; the second was born of total strife and misery; the third was born of complexity; this one feels like we were all actually in the same place, at the same speed, and we really connected.”

Peter Doherty says, “I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the set list, because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out—more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Good for them! I hope one day the four them get to tour the States together. I’ve seen the Pete-less version twice. Would love to see the whole band.

