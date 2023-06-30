New Lower Leisure Class: Oxygen

Video: Lower Leisure Class – “Oxygen”

New single via Leppotone.

I graduated from Kalamazoo College thirty years ago. I’ve got tons of great memories from those four years but I also regret wasting so much time being angsty. I could have had even more fun if I’d been less uptight about so many things.

One thing I did absolutely right though was making friends with a bunch of weirdos who ended up being the most creative and talented musicians I’d ever meet. The sweetest, funniest, nicest guys in the whole world too.

There were a few on-campus venues where bands would play: Old Welles (a formal dining hall), the Quad (outdoors on the lawn), Klub K (sweaty basement hole), and the student activities committee booked plenty of shows. Off campus we had the great Club Soda, which attracted national acts as a stop in between Detroit and Chicago, and local bands were always the openers. My college friends were in the Sleestacks. A guy I knew from my high school dishwashing job was the drummer in King Tammy. But the most respected local band was the Sinatras. Those guys were from Battle Creek and a few years older, and they were intimidating. They were serious. The guitar player played a metal guitar! I’m not talking about a B.C. Rich but a Travis Bean with an actual aluminum neck! There were stories about them being scouted by Twin-Tone. Their drummer was into jazz! Intimidating! (Spoiler: Once I got to know them, they were as kind and unintimidating as my K friends.)

All these bands were playing constantly throughout my time in college and I went to as many shows as I could. Which was a lot. After college, we stayed in touch and as various people moved on and moved away over the years, the original bands morphed and combined into different incarnations: Twister, Triplemint, Fortune and Maltese, Goldstar, Loop d Loop, New Real People. Before covid, a bunch of the guys got together and formed the Lower Leisure Class: Ron Casebeer and Karl Knack from the Sinatras, Chris Simons from King Tammy, and Nathan McLaughlin, Mark Peeters, and John Kasdorf from the Sleestacks. They released a great album, Stories from The Lower Leisure Class, at the end of 2018. It’s full of multi-part vocal harmonies and well-crafted rock and roll.

“Oxygen” is a brand new studio recording of a post-Stories song they debuted for the 2019 Tiny Desk Contest.

Look around town boys it’s all fucked up

Fifty-thousand dollars for a pickup truck

And the wrong kind of people think they’re better than us

Shit’s about to get rough.

When I saw them in concert in October they told me they’d been working on a bunch of new material so hopefully this is a preview for a whole new album.

They’re playing Tip Top Deluxe in Grand Rapids on Saturday, July 22 and the Old Dog Tavern in Kalamazoo on Friday, August 11. Go see them if you can!

Lower Leisure Class: fb, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.