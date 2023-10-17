New M. Ward: Engine 5 (ft. First Aid Kit)

Video: M. Ward – “Engine 5” (ft. First Aid Kit)

Directed by Amber McCall. From supernatural thing, out now on Anti-.

Another song with First Aid Kit from M. Ward. I wonder if Zooey Deschanel stopped taking his calls. Remember when Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein roasted She & Him for being “blatantly uncool” and kitschy?

But kitsch — or what would have formerly been called kitsch — is cool and is part of the broader tapestry of music without being marginalized or made diminutive. So what has changed? For one, I think the sheer amount of references available to us at any given time is so abundant that it’s conflated — perhaps even negated — the concept of value. The notion of authenticity is practically obsolete, and the idea of realness is just another categorical index, devoid of meaning. When real is gone, then there is no longer a litmus test for that which deviates from it. It’s all real because it’s all “real.” We mined all the gold, and now we’re mining the gilded.

I wonder what M. Ward thought of that. Probably not much. She & Him released five more albums after that.

“Engine 5” doesn’t sound kitschy. But the video with its old school 8-bit graphics vibe might be.

M. Ward: web, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.