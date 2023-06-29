New M. Ward: Too Young to Die (ft. First Aid Kit)

Video: M. Ward – “too young to die” (feat. First Aid Kit)

Directed by Holly Andres. From supernatural thing, out now on Anti-.

M. Ward is such a gentle songwriter. His songs are like a long hug from an old friend. Like a campfire on a chilly evening. I don’t follow him closely but every time he pops up on my radar I wonder why I don’t spend more time with him. But then another year or two or three goes by and he pops up again and I feel bad for not making more of an effort.

It would be easy to blame covid for not seeing much of my friends. But I was a hermit before the pandemic. And time is a motherfucker. You blink your eyes and you’re fifty and all your friends are scattered across the country and the globe. That’s something old guys say, I know, but it’s true. Wait, weren’t we talking about M. Ward? Sorry.

I first heard that from an old guy:

“I’m too young to die” –

Now it’s spray-painted on the half-pipe:

“Too young to die.”

And how great is First Aid Kit? Ward recognizes the power and beauty of sibling harmonies. He says, “It was a great thrill to go to Stockholm and record a few songs there. The sound from blood-related harmony singers is impossible to get any other way – The Everly Brothers, The Delmores, The Louvins, The Carters, The Söderbergs – all have the same kind of feeling in their vocals.”

It’s cool that he recorded with them in person. The video was clearly shot separately, but that reinforces the album’s idea of “picking up transmissions in a code from a host of foreign satellites.”

Anyway, we should all try to let our friends know we miss them and we should hang out more often.

